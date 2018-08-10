EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk region keeps high rate of harvesting

About 5% of the area is harvested daily, more than 75% of the campaign has already been completed. 1.136 million tons have been threshed. The southern regions are the leaders.

Slutsk district comes first. Its contribution to the common harvest is 115 thousand tons. Then come the grain farmers from Nesvizh with more than 100 thousand tons. About 90,000 tons of grain have been harvested in the Minsk district.

The most productive are Nesvizh and Dzerzhinsk districts: here the yield is about 45 centners per hectare. 

