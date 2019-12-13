3.42 RUB
Minsk Automobile Plant increases export supplies
Both cargo and passenger vehicles will be sent to the neighboring countries. The company also plans to develop the production of third generation passenger transport. The bus interior and driver's cab will be equipped with the latest technologies. Among the new products are built-in LED technology inside the cabin and warm buttons for opening doors.
In order to fully satisfy the demand of customers, a new building will be built at the enterprise. Almost 3 000 units of equipment will be exported in the future.
