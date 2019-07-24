3.42 RUB
Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, flagship of military-industrial complex
The Belarusian army is actively conducting technical re-equipment. The flagship of the military-industrial complex is the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant. This year the company celebrates its anniversary. According to experts, today it is one of the world's leading companies in the development and production of wheeled chassis and tractors.
From 2007 to 2016, more than $ 110 million was invested in the modernization of the plant, which in turn allowed MZKT to become the world leader in its segment. MZKT is called the flagship of the Belarusian military industrial complex. The equipment of the enterprise is successfully used in rocket and ground forces, air defense, and radio-technical reconnaissance. MZKT cars are famous for their high carrying capacity, maneuverability in various conditions on public roads and off-road.
