Mogilev hosting 10th International Investment Forum Mill of Success

Mogilev is hosting the 10th International Investment Forum Mill of Success. The economic potential of the eastern region is discussed by businessmen from 25 countries, including from Italy, Moldova, South Korea, Vietnam, and Japan. A representative delegation from Romania came to Mogilev as well. Among the representatives are bankers and specialists in agriculture.

On the first day of the forum, agreements amounting to over 45 million dollars were signed. Their implementation will create about 500 new jobs in the region.

"I am glad that companies come not only from the Russian Federation, Lithuania, or Poland. They come from far abroad too – that is from South Korea, Japan, and the People's Republic of China."

"Foreign investors' interest in dynamically developing Belarus is constantly growing. This is due to the very high reputation of the country as a reliable partner. In my opinion, the best time to invest in the economy of the country has come."