PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

MTZ expanding its range of high-power tractors with traction Class 8

Next year the plant plans to release a record tractor with power of 500 horsepower. It can be used in vast agricultural areas in Russia, Kazakhstan, South-East Asia.

Today MTZ has supplied 16 pieces of equipment to Grodno Azot.

Tractors with traction Class 6 will work in the fields of agricultural enterprises in the Grodno region. In the future the plant plans to supply the same model to the Russian market.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All