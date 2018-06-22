PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
MTZ developing new equipment for skiing runs and ice rinks

MTZ is developing new models of special equipment for skiing runs and ice rinks. These are five different machines, each with its own specifics. The first prototypes of the latest technology will be presented by MTZ this autumn.

