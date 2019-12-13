PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IMF forecasts economic growth in Africa

In 2024, six of the ten fastest growing economies in the world will be African. This conclusion was reached by IMF analysts, noting that the average GDP growth in the region is one of the record and will amount to 4%. And the leading countries of the world top will be Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Congo.

Africa is called the future engine of consumption. Now, with a population of 1.5 billion, the continent's share in the global economy is less than 5%. But experts say that both of these indicators will grow rapidly.

