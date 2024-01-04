New general director of BelNPP appointed

Deputy Director General of Belenergo Sergei Bobovich has been approved for the post of Director General of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. The corresponding personnel decision was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on January 4, BelTA reports.

"I'll tell you frankly: they tried to convince me that we don't have specialists who can manage such an enterprise - complex and, most importantly, responsible. I do not agree with this. Whether it was a long search or a short one, we have found them. And I'm sure you'll manage. It's a very interesting job, it seems to me. And everything is in place - a new enterprise, a beautiful station," said Alexander Lukashenko.

At the same time, the head of state warned Sergei Bobovich against desk work: "I ask you very much: go into all the details. This should be the best station in the world in terms of operation and efficiency. Make others be convinced that we have great managers at such an enterprise, which we have never known or seen before. There are such people in Belarus. That is why I hope and count on you very much. Report on any issue, if you need support, we will always give it to you."