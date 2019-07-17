Contracts for $ 120 m signed at VI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in St. Petersburg.

A meeting of business councils of the two countries was held in the reading room of the Tavrichesky Palace. Economists, heads of enterprises, businessmen and deputies gathered at the round table to discuss equal access to the markets and public procurement of the two countries, technical regulation and access to the markets of third countries with joint projects. At the end of the business council, about dozens of commercial agreements were signed. The issue of financial support for the export of joint Russian-Belarusian products to third countries was also resolved.



The culmination of the forum will be a plenary session with the participation of the Presidents of Belarus and Russia.



