Meeting of t V Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

In a few days we will have one of the most important economic events for Belarus and Russia. The fifth forum of regions of the two countries! This year Mogilev welcomes businessmen, regional leaders, scientists and public figures from different parts of Belarus and Russia. Dozens of topics for discussion include the experience and prospects of the agro-industrial complex of the Union State, digital economy, agriculture, machine-building.

At the end of 2017, the President of Belarus signed a decree "On the development of the digital economy". The main goal of the document is to attract world IT companies to the country, to open our development centers and create a world-class product. Today Belarus is ready to offer "Smart cards" to help the development of small and medium-sized businesses of both countries

Another example of Belarusian-Russian cooperation is the production of ventilation systems. The Belarusian engines will help to cool air in residential buildings of Moscow and Moscow region.

Moscow and Moscow region adopted a program "Housing Renovation". The old "khrushchevki", which were built in the 60's, are being demolished, and modern high-rise buildings are being built in their place. And new elevators are just necessary. According to the technical requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union by 2020, Russia should have a complete replacement of obsolete equipment. In connection with this, several months ago an agreement was signed on the establishment of a joint venture between Mogilevliftmash and Moscow.