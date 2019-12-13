PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian government delegation starts visit to Latin America - Roman Golovchenko aims at achieving specific results

The trade and economic cooperation, practical results and a solid foundation for further partnership. The visit of the government delegation of Belarus to Latin America begins today.

As Roman Golovchenko noted the day before, Venezuela and Cuba are our long-standing partners. They know Belarusian products well, there is a certain history of relations, but the potential has not been fully disclosed. Nicaragua is a relatively new and promising partner for us. And we need not only to realize all our achievements, but also to find the points of growth to be worked on in the near future.

