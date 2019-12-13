Reliable reserve of Belarusian energy system - Lukoml SDPP generates third of domestic electricity

Work is being completed at the new facility of Lukoml State District Power Plant. There is commissioning of the peak-reserve power source with a capacity of 150 MW. Its construction began in 2020. The new unit is designed to cover peak loads in the energy system of Belarus. If necessary, the modern equipment can start generating electricity within minutes after startup. The station is constantly being modernized; today it is a reliable reserve of the Belarusian energy system.