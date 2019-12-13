Natalia Kochanova visits Naftan and talks to enterprise staff

Today, the Chair of the Council of the Republic, Natalya Kochanova, visited Naftan and talked to the staff of the enterprise. During communication, the workers were able to ask their questions, first-hand learn about the main aspects of state policy in various fields. The meeting was held in an open and trusting atmosphere. The speaker emphasized that she controls the progress of modernization of the plant, the work is almost completed. By the way, this is the largest investment program in the history of the plant. The basis is the integrated development of the enterprise with the creation of new industries and the reconstruction of the existing ones. Modernization will increase the depth of oil refining up to ninety percent.



Tanks with American oil arrive at Naftan OJSC



Today, the first tanks with American Bakker oil arrived in Novopolotsk. According to experts, its quality is not inferior to that of the Urals oil, traditional raw material for the enterprise. And in a number of indicators it is completely superior. This year this is the twelfth tanker supply for Belarus from alternative suppliers. The total volume of deliveries has already exceeded one million tons of oil.

