National Bank of Belarus to Set Exchange Rates for Seven New Currencies

The National Bank of Belarus has expanded the list of foreign currencies against which the Belarusian ruble's official exchange rates are set monthly.

Seven new entries have been added to the list: the Bahraini dinar, the Namibian dollar, the gold cordoba (the currency of Nicaragua), the Myanmar kyat, the Mauritian rupee, the Omani rial, and the Bangladeshi taka.

The innovation is driven by Belarus's expanding foreign trade. The National Bank stated that this decision will facilitate the development of international financial cooperation.

It is noteworthy that the Omani rial is the third-largest currency in the world, while the Bahraini dinar is also among the most valuable and stable currencies in the world.