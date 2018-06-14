National Bank admits possibility of reduction of key rate

The National Bank does not exclude the possibility of further reduction of the refinancing rate this year. Its level may drop to a historic low of 10 percent. This was announced today by Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Sergei Kalechits in an interview with our television channel. He notes that we have reserves for such a reduction, but the rate of this process will be slowed down. The main benchmark is the level of inflation. It is expected that the growth in prices will not exceed 6 percent. Today, the country has a record low level of inflation - 4.4 percent.