National Bank of Belarus takes measures to counteract unauthorized money transfers

On December 15, 2023 the Board of the National Bank of Belarus adopted Resolution No. 453 "On Unauthorized Transfers of Funds (Electronic Money)," BelTA writes with reference to the National Legal Internet Portal.

The legal act identifies the signs of money (electronic money) transfer without the consent of the user of the payment service. If such signs are detected, operations are suspended.

Among them is non-compliance of the parameters of the initiated payment with the parameters of payment transfers usually initiated by the user of the payment service and (or) the nature of the activity carried out by this user. For example, time (day), place of payment initiation, device (payment instrument, payment service), with the help of which the payment is made, and its technical parameters, amount of transfer under the payment, etc.