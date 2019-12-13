3.42 RUB
Belarus' national digital trade pavilion gives billion-dollar sales to manufacturers
The National Digital Trade Pavilion successfully operates on the largest Chinese marketplaces and provides billion-dollar sales for some manufacturers, said Deputy Director General of the NWO "Industrial Park Development Company" Kirill Koroteev.
Belarusian goods are presented on 8 electronic platforms, widely known in China. For a year and a half since the opening they managed to earn $5.5 million on sales, and only in 2023 - $4.5 million (high growth). And if at the beginning of the journey there were only 10 items, today there are about a hundred key products.
