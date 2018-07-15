PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New railway link of "Silk Road"

The first freight train from the Chinese city of Chongqing arrived in Belarus. This is 41 containers with modern IT goods and clothing. The train arrived in Belarus in just 12 days instead of two months of the sea route. The leadership of the Chinese city has already proposed the project of creating a joint logistics hub in Minsk Region. The goods here will be sorted for further transportation to the EU and Russia.

And today the Days of Culture of Chongqing City started in Belarus. In the art gallery of Mikhail Savitsky a unique exhibition was placed. Dozens of paintings show the views of modern Chongqing.

