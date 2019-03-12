3.42 RUB
New prospects of mechanical engineering of Union State discussed today
New prospects of mechanical engineering of the Union State of Belarus and Russia were discussed today in Zhodino at a meeting of the leadership of BelAZ with Russian diplomats.
BelAZ plans to increase the volume of exports of quarry equipment to Russia. Currently, the volume of sales reaches six hundred million dollars. The emphasis is also placed on industrial cooperation between the two countries including the development of promising BelAZ models with diesel and natural gas engines. This spring, a test drive of unmanned vehicles began in the quarries of Khakassia in the framework of the project of the Union State.
Today there are more than 750 buyers of BelAZ vehicles in Russia alone.
