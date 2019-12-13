PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New gas pipeline put into operation at Northern asset of Belorusneft

Belorusneft's northern asset, Yangpur Oil Company in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District of the Russian Federation, has commissioned a new 7.3 km long Du 219 mm gas pipeline, BELTA reports.

The pipeline connects the Rozhdestvenskaya structure with the gas treatment unit of cluster No. 3 of the Metnoye field. In the future, it will allow to increase the total gas production and its sale through the networks of PJSC Gazprom up to the level of 4 million cubic meters per day.

Yangpur Oil Company has been representing Belorusneft in the Russian oil and gas production market since 2013. The company's core activities include oil, gas and gas condensate production, primary oil refining, supply of hydrocarbons and refined products to enterprises in Russia and other countries.

