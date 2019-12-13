New impetus in development of nuclear technologies - Belarus and Russia are ready to create a unified research infrastructure

The topic of big science was the key one today at the Palace of Independence. They talked, in particular, about the development of nuclear technologies and how to give them an impetus. Minsk hosted a delegation from the Kurchatov Institute, one of the world's leading scientific centers. Today, they discussed the prospects of Belarusian-Russian cooperation with the President. By the way, this conversation was initiated by the head of state himself. The Russians are the main partners of Belarusian scientists in many researches. In general, the delegation has a busy program, including communication with colleagues at the Academy of Sciences and meetings in the government. Belarus has preserved its potential in our country's various scientific institutes. And this is a solid foundation for effective work.





А. Lukashenko met with the leadership of the Kurchatov Institute. Russian colleagues hold the leading positions in the world, from the atom to the most modern scientific developments. Belarusians have high potential too. IA small post-Soviet country not only managed to retain its industrial base, but also to increase it. And that is the practical result of the work of scientists and designers. The capacities of the Belarusians do not need an advertisement.









You are the only country among post-Soviet republics that preserved science. I have to tell you, to your colleagues' credit, I am really amazed and delighted. We deal with a lot of people, we have a large number of delegations from former republics, and today independent states that are part of the CIS or other entities . Mikhail Kovalchuk, Head of National Research Center Kurchatov Institute (Russia)





Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: I want this meeting to be historic so that we may start a serious countdown for the development of nuclear power engineering in Belarus.







