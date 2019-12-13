3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
A new passenger Belarusian-Russian airplane to be certified in 2027
New passenger Belarusian-Russian aircraft will be certified in 2027. It concerns the production of 19-seat airplanes - the agreement was also signed in Yekaterinburg on the margins of the international exhibition. Commercial operation will begin in 2028. This is a joint project of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant and Baranovichi Aviation Repair Plant. Its implementation will allow Belarus to join the club of aircraft manufacturing countries.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
