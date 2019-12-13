EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

A new passenger Belarusian-Russian airplane to be certified in 2027

New passenger Belarusian-Russian aircraft will be certified in 2027. It concerns the production of 19-seat airplanes - the agreement was also signed in Yekaterinburg on the margins of the international exhibition. Commercial operation will begin in 2028. This is a joint project of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant and Baranovichi Aviation Repair Plant. Its implementation will allow Belarus to join the club of aircraft manufacturing countries.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All