Motovelo Plant should become model production facility in 5 years

Such a task was set by the President during his visit to the enterprise. The company has enough problems, from debts and difficulties with localization and sales to the use of the production site. But it is our brand and our people, so it is impossible to remain indifferent to the future of the enterprise, said the President. Moreover, the entire production of motor bikes in the country is concentrated here. It is necessary to preserve this industry, where we have our competencies, to put in order a large area in the center of Minsk, to support the domestic manufacturer and the cycling movement in Belarus - these are the minimum tasks. There was also a conversation between the head of state and the team of the enterprise about machinery, people, problems and development.