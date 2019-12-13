3.43 RUB
Capital's stabilization fund increased by 17%
Fresh fruit and vegetables - all year round! Mass storage of potatoes continues in Minsk. Only UP "Partizanskoe" plans to store 3 thousand 800 tons of the “second bread”. 20% has already been sent to special chambers. A little later, in addition to root vegetables, carrots and beets, onions, cabbage will be delivered to the stab-funds, about 3,000 tons in total. A large stock of apples will also be formed: that's 900 tons of juicy crops.
Such "harvest storage facilities" allow us to fully provide the domestic market with our own products. This year alone, the volume of the capital's stockpile has increased by 17%. To ensure that fruit and vegetable products remained of high quality, the "micro-climate" mode is strictly monitored. The temperature and humidity regimes are maintained.
