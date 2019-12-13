Capital's stabilization fund increased by 17%

Fresh fruit and vegetables - all year round! Mass storage of potatoes continues in Minsk. Only UP "Partizanskoe" plans to store 3 thousand 800 tons of the “second bread”. 20% has already been sent to special chambers. A little later, in addition to root vegetables, carrots and beets, onions, cabbage will be delivered to the stab-funds, about 3,000 tons in total. A large stock of apples will also be formed: that's 900 tons of juicy crops.