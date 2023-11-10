Omsk interested in supplies of Belarusian road and municipal equipment

The course on cooperation with the regions of Russia. Omsk is interested in supplies of Belarusian road and municipal equipment, primarily for street cleaning in winter.

A delegation from the Russian city is visiting Minsk enterprises these days. There is a great interest in the machines of Amkodor holding, the line of which includes about 6.5 thousand models (from excavators and bulldozers to telescopic loaders). Omsk representatives also visited Minsk Zelenstroy and Gorremavtodor.

In September, Minsk and Omsk signed an agreement on establishing twinning relations. The parties are implementing plans for cultural exchange, cooperation in education and sports.There are plans to open a trading house of Belarusian goods in Omsk.