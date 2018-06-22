3.42 RUB
1st joint assembly of MAZ equipment to be launched in Vietnam in autumn
The first joint assembly of vehicles of the Minsk Automobile Plant will be launched in autumn in Vietnam. The partners have confirmed their readiness to build up cooperation ties in Minsk today. A meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held here. The joint venture MAZ-Asia was created last year. This allows the plant to send equipment to Vietnam duty-free. A new stage of cooperation is the start of joint production of trucks. The plant has received the first orders in the domestic market. In the future the machines will be supplied to the market of other Asian countries. Today, the partners are developing joint production of passenger vehicles.
Vietnam is the first country to conclude an agreement on a free trade zone in the EAEU. This makes assembly projects and the supply of our products profitable. Our producers of dairy products have significantly increased their export to Vietnam. By the end of the year construction of a joint venture to produce dairy products using Belarusian technologies will begin there.
