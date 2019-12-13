Belarus and Russia Summarize Preliminary Results of 10th Forum of Regions

Belarus and Russia are stepping up work to strengthen the union economy. And this is a good example for other integrations. In this case, our union is not a closed club just like the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

Today, the President of Belarus has proposed to intensify cooperation with other Eurasian associations and to make the forum venue a center for the generation of interregional ideas. According to the tradition of recent years, the leaders of the countries address the participants via videoconference. For 10 years the event has acquired a unique format for the work of the regions. The Forum increased the speed of agreements and joint projects implementation, and raised our trade to the unprecedented level.