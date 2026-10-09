Outcome of Baku Meeting: Azerbaijan Recognizes Belarus’s Food Safety System

Azerbaijan has recognized Belarus’s food safety system following a meeting in Baku between Ivan Smilgin—Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food and Director of the Department of Veterinary and Food Supervision—and Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

"This move removes administrative barriers and opens new horizons for Belarusian producers, who are not only expanding their presence in the Azerbaijani market but also gaining opportunities for deep cooperation," the ministry noted.

In the first seven months of 2026, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 58%, while exports from Belarus surged by nearly 177%. Shipments of butter, cheese, cottage cheese, and milk powder increased 2.2-fold. Exports of beef, sausage products, chocolate, and beverages are also on the rise. In return, Azerbaijani vegetables, fruits, and berries are flowing into Belarus. "Behind this dynamic growth lies the impeccable work of both countries' veterinary services. Thanks to the participation of Azerbaijani importers in exchange trading, supplies of dairy products, processed meat, potatoes, and eggs have increased manifold," Ivan Smilgin emphasized.