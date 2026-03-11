3.73 BYN
Payments to foreign online casinos will be blocked in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Innovations have affected the gambling industry. They were announced long ago, but they have now come into effect.
So, the main innovation is the blocking of financial payments by citizens to foreign online casinos. All transactions will now be conducted only through platforms licensed in Belarus.
Now, players can only create one account at one gambling establishment; all others will be blocked. Sharing account information, as well as username and password, is prohibited.
Using other people's bank cards, e-wallets, or documents is also prohibited. Gambling organizers are prohibited from providing e-cards, cash, and other payment methods to visitors who do not have the required funds.