Perspective areas of further cooperation with Arkhangelsk Region discussed in Minsk

The perspective areas of further cooperation were discussed today at the fourth meeting of the working group on cooperation. The emphasis is placed on industry and supplies of passenger vehicles, agro-industrial complex, as well as subsoil use, science and education. The Arkhangelsk Region is interested in the Belarusian experience in the development of consumer cooperation. The Governor instructed to study this issue in detail. The development of natural resources is also among the areas where it has been decided to intensify the work. There are prospects for cooperation in the peat industry. A number of bilateral documents were signed at the end of the meeting.