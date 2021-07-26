Strongest crews at harvesting site acknowledged in Gomel Region

The strongest crews were determined at the harvesting site in Gomel Region. The cherished milestone was conquered at once by two brigades of Chemerisky agricultural enterprise from Bragin. Threshing a thousand tons of grain is on the personal account of the crew of father and son and their counterparts. There are also six drivers with the same merits in their team. The Governor praised the best.



High yields are also collected in Mozyr, Khoiniki, Svetlogorsk and Rechitsa Districts.

