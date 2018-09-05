Belarus ranks first among countries of post-Soviet space in potato consumption per capita

Belarus ranks first among the countries of post-Soviet space in potato consumption per capita. All products of Belarusian fields can be purchased at traditional agricultural fairs. The season starts on September 22. By the way, the current rate of potato harvesting is already ahead of last year.

And the consumers are not only Belarusian farms and private farmers. This cargo will soon be sent abroad. Top Belarusian potato varieties have long been fond of in Russia and Kazakhstan. In the near future there will be negotiations with Uzbekistan.