22 companies become winners of Best Exporter 2019 contest
The degree of competition is increasing from year to year. This time more than 160 companies reached the final, which is almost 10% more than last year. The most active were representatives of the food industry, mechanical engineering, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Together, the laureates have supplied almost $9 billion of goods and services for export. The sales geography includes 113 countries.
