PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Almost half of roads in Minsk Region require modernization and reconstruction

Of the 16,000 kilometers of roads in Minsk Region, almost half requires modernization and reconstruction. This figure was announced by the head of the Minsk Region Executive Committee Anatoly Isachenko. The President had instructed the authorities to ensure quality and safety of the roads to the regional centres, agricultural enterprises, and social facilities. After six months of implementing the programme, road builders faced a number of difficulties, including a huge amount of work and shortage and deterioration of road machinery. However, the programme is designed for three years, and, as noted by Anatoly Isachenko, the instructions of the President will be met.

In total, about 800 million BYN will not be enough to repair the regional roads of Minsk Region by 2020. The deficit can be reduced thanks to using Belarusian technologies for laying concrete coatings and domestic materials.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All