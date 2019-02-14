3.39 RUB
Poland supports improving relations between Belarus and EU
Poland supports the process of improving relations between Belarus and the EU and is interested in soon signing of an agreement on visa facilitation. This statement was made during the official visit of the Belarusian parliamentary delegation to Warsaw. It is headed by the Chairman of the Council of the Republic, Mikhail Myasnikovich. The parliamentarians met with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki. The expansion of cooperation, the strengthening of political, trade and economic contacts were also discussed in the Polish Parlament. A bilateral social security agreement has been signed. Today the Belarusian delegation is going to Bialystok.
