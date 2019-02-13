PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Government demands to accelerate introduction of market mechanisms for sale of milk

The relevant order for the implementation of a pilot project for the exchange trade in milk was given by First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Turchin today at the MART board. The first vice-premier drew attention to the fact that there are cases of "persistent recommendations fr om government agencies wh ere the raw materials should be bought." This does not take into account overdue debts to processing enterprises. The first project should be launched in the first quarter of the year.

It is assumed that MART will monitor concluded, but not completed transactions concerning milk. In general, the pilot project should contribute to a more efficient allocation of resources, an increase in production efficiency, as well as lower prices for consumers.

