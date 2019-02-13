3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Government demands to accelerate introduction of market mechanisms for sale of milk
The relevant order for the implementation of a pilot project for the exchange trade in milk was given by First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Turchin today at the MART board. The first vice-premier drew attention to the fact that there are cases of "persistent recommendations fr om government agencies wh ere the raw materials should be bought." This does not take into account overdue debts to processing enterprises. The first project should be launched in the first quarter of the year.
It is assumed that MART will monitor concluded, but not completed transactions concerning milk. In general, the pilot project should contribute to a more efficient allocation of resources, an increase in production efficiency, as well as lower prices for consumers.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All