Enterprises that fuel Belarus’ economy: unique technology of Nezhin Mining and Processing Plant

One of the pillars of the country’s independence and well-being of its citizens is a strong economy. Belarus has managed to preserve the important branches of industrial production, such as machine building and machine tool building, petrochemistry, and textile industry.

Soon, the list of enterprises that make the country's economy will feature the Nezhin Mining and Processing Plant. About 2 million tons of fertilizers is expected to be produced here annually. The plant will have over 2,000 new jobs.