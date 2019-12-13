PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Chairman of Belarus Development Bank on financing portfolio

The Development Bank actively supports private initiative in the regions. Half of the loan funds for small businesses go to start or support a business in small towns away from the capital. 10% is allocated for the promotion of women entrepreneurship. Since last year, business projects have been focusing on industries that manufacture protection and disinfection products to combat the coronavirus, as well as areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic. The Development Bank also provides comprehensive support for exports and imports, informed the Development Bank Board Chairman Alexander Yegorov.


