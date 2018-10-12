EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarusian Prime Minister discusses strategic partnership with President of Tajikistan

A meeting of the council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Tajikistan today. The main issues are the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, the development of regional ties, the promotion of humanitarian and cultural projects. Belarus is an observer in the organization. A number of bilateral negotiations have already taken place.

Today, the Prime Minister of our country Sergey Rumas met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The parties discussed a strategic partnership. Belarus is now among the twenty major trade partners of Tajikistan. Over the 7 months of this year, the mutual trade turnover exceeded 21 million dollars.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All