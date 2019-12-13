3.42 RUB
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulates member of national rowing team Yevgeny Zolotoy on his silver medal at Olympic Games in Paris
“By showing will, endurance and enviable tactical skill, you have continued the glorious victorious traditions of the national rowing, filled the hearts of Belarusian fans with joy and pride. I think that this Olympic success has become a real gift in honor of the birth of your son, on which we also warmly congratulate you,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed.
The President wished Yevgeny Zolotoy strong health, happiness and well-being in his family. “I'm sure that new sports peaks are ahead of you,” said the Belarusian leader.
