President of Belarus visits all regions of the country without leaving Minsk
A new shopping center, the First National Trade House, has started operating in Minsk. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got familiar with the shopping center and the stores presented there on December 29, BelTA informs.
The shopping center presents products of domestic producers from every region of the country. This is the first time such a facility has been opened in Belarus.
Back in July 2022, during his visit to the shopping center "Stolitsa," Alexander Lukashenko instructed to create a Belarusian shopping center at the site of the long construction site at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Cyril Turovsky Street in Minsk. Previously, the facility was called Magnet Minsk. It was started to be built back in 2009, but the work was never completed.
"Belarusian, Belarusian and Belarusian. No one will reproach us from foreigners. If you left, leave. We will sell our own," said Alexander Lukashenko about the main semantic content in the creation of the shopping center. - It is necessary to build up the policy so that the priority was given to the Belarusian goods.
And now the President's assignment can be considered fulfilled. On the eve of the New Year, Alexander Lukashenko familiarized himself with brand stores and catering facilities of the leading Belarusian manufacturers.
"This is a unifying idea. It is necessary to go this way," said the head of state.
