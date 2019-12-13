President demands to step up activity on implementation of allied programs

The President paid close attention to the interim results of the work and problem aspects of the implementation of the agreements. Their implementation is a significant step towards ensuring equal rights for the citizens and businesses of the two countries. This is the basis (the President reminded), upon which we are building the union relations. We will continue to strengthen the integration with Russia. But, firstly, we can only talk about a new package of programs after the previous one has been fully implemented. Secondly, we are talking about the economy, not about the loss of our sovereignty, the President stressed once again.