President demands to step up activity on implementation of allied programs
Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his focus on expanding integration with Russia. The implementation of Union State programs has been discussed today at a grand meeting at the Palace of Independence.
The President paid close attention to the interim results of the work and problem aspects of the implementation of the agreements. Their implementation is a significant step towards ensuring equal rights for the citizens and businesses of the two countries. This is the basis (the President reminded), upon which we are building the union relations. We will continue to strengthen the integration with Russia. But, firstly, we can only talk about a new package of programs after the previous one has been fully implemented. Secondly, we are talking about the economy, not about the loss of our sovereignty, the President stressed once again.
The President demanded to intensify activities to implement alliance programs, avoiding protraction and delays in decision-making.
There were various proposals on the inclusion of different documents in the integration package, up to questions of the parliament. As a result, there are 28 programs left in the integration package signed over a year ago. 7 of them have already been fully implemented. In total, the package of documents provides for about a thousand integration actions and about 70% of them have been implemented.
