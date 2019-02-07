EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Principles of paying import customs duties in budget of EAC need to be revised

The principles of payment of import customs duties in the budget of the EAC need to be revised. This opinion is supported by the State Control Committee of Belarus.

The standards for the distribution of import duties were set temporarily until the middle of last year. The issue of redistribution of payments to the Union budget continues will be discussed in the EAC, but a general decision has not yet been made.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All