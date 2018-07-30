Food security - top priority for farmers and entire harvesting campaign

Food security is the top priority for farmers and the entire harvesting campaign. Today, the total harvest yield reached new milestone - 2 million tons of grain. Average yields in the country are about 28 centners per hectare. This is less compared to the previous year. The decrease can be attributed to the recent rainy weather. At the same time, the pace of this campaign is higher. One third of the area has already been harvested, which is almost 5 times more than by 30 July last year.