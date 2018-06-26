EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus prepares strategy of attracting investors

Belarus is working on a strategy of attracting investors. Approaches will be presented at the end of the year. Economists are confident the search for new solutions will give the market a new momentum.

A special place on the investment map of Belarus belongs to China. Today, the country is included in the top-10 investment partners. The Great Stone Industrial Park is worth billions of dollars of financing and is the most large-scale project of China’s beyond its borders.

The launch of the Belgee plant is not viewed as a separate project, rather as the creation of a new industry. When the conveyor is being loaded, another dozen related enterprises will be created, which means more jobs. At the moment, the plant produces 900 vehicles a month. By the end of the year, the output is expected to double.

The main task of Belarusian companies is to adhere to the principle of economic efficiency and make the most of the time when the world is bouncing back after the crisis.

