Belarus prepares strategy of attracting investors

Belarus is working on a strategy of attracting investors. Approaches will be presented at the end of the year. Economists are confident the search for new solutions will give the market a new momentum.

A special place on the investment map of Belarus belongs to China. Today, the country is included in the top-10 investment partners. The Great Stone Industrial Park is worth billions of dollars of financing and is the most large-scale project of China’s beyond its borders.

The launch of the Belgee plant is not viewed as a separate project, rather as the creation of a new industry. When the conveyor is being loaded, another dozen related enterprises will be created, which means more jobs. At the moment, the plant produces 900 vehicles a month. By the end of the year, the output is expected to double.