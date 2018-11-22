Projects of financial market of Eurasian Economic Union to be considered in Minsk

The projects of the financial market of the Eurasian Economic Union will be reviewed in Minsk at a meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council. This was announced today in Moscow by Chairman of the EAEU Board Tigran Sargsyan. The capital of Russia is hosting a conference Eurasian Economic Integration. Today, ministers, officials and bankers discussed joint projects within the framework of the five countries. They are financially supported by the Eurasian Development Bank. The Polotsk Hydroelectric Power Station was built with its participation. $ 80 million was invested in the project. The bank leases Belarusian dump trucks BelAZ for the Russian market.