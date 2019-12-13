3.42 RUB
7% of area harvested in Belarus
The harvesting campaign in Belarus is in a full swing. Farmers declare a good harvest. Crops have been harvested on almost 7% of the area. The first half a million tons of grain has been harvested.
The issue of prevention of industrial injuries is under special control. Mobile teams provide practical assistance to organizations in labor protection when harvesting grain crops. Since the beginning of harvesting, mobile teams have examined about 200 organizations, according to the research results, over 1 700 violations of safety requirements have been identified.
