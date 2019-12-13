3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Production of allied airplane Osvey on agenda of House of Representatives of Belarus
The first samples of the airplane Osvey should be produced in 2026-2027. This was announced today in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. The Standing Committee on National Security gathered for an enlarged session.
The main issue is the future ratification of the intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Russia on the development and organization of serial production of Osvey. The document is scheduled to be considered in the Oval Hall as early as September 17 - at the opening of the session. This will emphasize the importance of the bill.
Ruslan Kosygin, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
The joint draft is another step confirming that the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation are two fraternal nations based on political, economic and other ties. This is what lays a solid foundation, the foundation of our Union State. Within the framework of the adopted 28 Union programs, we are implementing step by step the tasks of economic recovery of our states.
Vyacheslav Rossolai, Deputy Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus:
“First of all, we set ourselves the goal of obtaining additional competencies. Interaction with the Russian Federation and solving the issue of creating a joint airplane. Our main task is to obtain competencies, developments and opportunities for independent design of aircraft.”
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All