Industrial, tourist and cultural potential of Minsk presented at All-Russian Exhibition of Economic Achievements in Moscow
Concerts, fashion shows, test drive from “Motovelo” and sport MAZ, which participated in the rally “Dakar”. The industrial, tourist and cultural potential of Minsk is presented in the Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh. The Days of the Belarusian Capital started here today. They will last three weeks and, as the organizers promise, will be very interesting.
The Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh has already hosted presentations of all six Belarusian regions, from Brest to Minsk region. And today the beautiful Minsk is opening its doors to the Russians. So now you don't need to buy tickets for trains, high-speed trains and airplanes to get acquainted with our capital, you just need to come to VDNKh, to the Belarusian pavilion.
The program of the Days of Minsk is rich, each day is devoted to a certain theme. For example, “Minsk - Medical” will tell about the company “Belmedpreparaty,” which produces a wide range of drugs, as well as clinics, where unique operations are performed: from cosmetic procedures to organ transplants. “Minsk - Educational” section is dedicated to our universities, there are 28 of them in Minsk. This topic will be of interest to Russian applicants who have not yet made a choice where to go. And, of course, special attention is paid to the industrial potential of Minsk. The main field is machine building. Our Belarus tractors, Amkodor forestry loaders and municipal equipment, trolleybuses and buses, etc
