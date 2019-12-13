Industrial, tourist and cultural potential of Minsk presented at All-Russian Exhibition of Economic Achievements in Moscow

Concerts, fashion shows, test drive from “Motovelo” and sport MAZ, which participated in the rally “Dakar”. The industrial, tourist and cultural potential of Minsk is presented in the Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh. The Days of the Belarusian Capital started here today. They will last three weeks and, as the organizers promise, will be very interesting.

The Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh has already hosted presentations of all six Belarusian regions, from Brest to Minsk region. And today the beautiful Minsk is opening its doors to the Russians. So now you don't need to buy tickets for trains, high-speed trains and airplanes to get acquainted with our capital, you just need to come to VDNKh, to the Belarusian pavilion.