R. Golovchenko visits BELGEE production

The Belarusian brand car was tested today at BELGEE. Yet, its market segment is not a mass one yet. But the credit support makes the cars affordable for the Belarusians. And next year they promise to start producing really low-end cars here. Sedans cost 35 thousand rubles. Today, this model has been shown for the first time as well as the sales leaders and the Geely electric car. The PM evaluated them in person taking to the wheel.