PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

R. Golovchenko visits BELGEE production

The Belarusian brand car was tested today at BELGEE. Yet, its market segment is not a mass one yet. But the credit support makes the cars affordable for the Belarusians. And next year they promise to start producing really low-end cars here. Sedans cost 35 thousand rubles. Today, this model has been shown for the first time as well as the sales leaders and the Geely electric car. The PM evaluated them in person taking to the wheel.

Seventy-five percent of the cars are exported. Only a quarter are owned by Belarusian drivers. Credit programs help to replenish the fleet. They will be maintained for at least the next year. The credit support for Belarusian cars will be preserved. But it has already passed all the tests in Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All