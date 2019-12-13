3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
R. Golovchenko visits BELGEE production
The Belarusian brand car was tested today at BELGEE. Yet, its market segment is not a mass one yet. But the credit support makes the cars affordable for the Belarusians. And next year they promise to start producing really low-end cars here. Sedans cost 35 thousand rubles. Today, this model has been shown for the first time as well as the sales leaders and the Geely electric car. The PM evaluated them in person taking to the wheel.
Seventy-five percent of the cars are exported. Only a quarter are owned by Belarusian drivers. Credit programs help to replenish the fleet. They will be maintained for at least the next year. The credit support for Belarusian cars will be preserved. But it has already passed all the tests in Belarus.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All